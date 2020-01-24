Mum Mortified After Daughter, 5, Gives Friend Vibrating Penis Ring To Wear As Friendship Bracelet

When I saw the picture on the text it took me a second to put two and two together and my heart sank down to the pit of my stomach.

I didn’t know what to do, I’ve never been that embarrassed in my whole life.

I spent 10 minutes just staring at my phone trying to think of a good response because I didn’t know what to say. I was thinking ‘what if that was my kid who came home from school wearing that as a bracelet?’ What would I do?

I texted her back and as soon as I sent it I laughed so hard I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was going to pass out from not being able to catch my breath.

It was important for me to let her know it was brand new and hadn’t been used because that would have been disgusting. I wanted to reassure her that her daughter wasn’t wearing a used cock ring as a bracelet.

I’m very happy her mom handled that so great, I’m so thankful that she didn’t flip out.