Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’

A mother who already has 11 children is now looking to have 100 more kids, with the ultimate dream of building the ‘world’s largest family’.

Christina Ozturk, 23, originally from Moscow, hopes that she and her wealthy hotel owner husband Galip Ozturk will have dozens more babies through surrogate mothers.

The millionaire couple live in the coastal town of Batumi, Georgia, where it is legal to have babies using surrogate mothers.

Christina was a single mother when she took a break in the coastal city of Batumi, in Georgia, a tourist hotspot sometimes referred to as the ‘Las Vegas of the Black Sea’.

It was here that Christina first locked eyes with Galip on her very first day in the city, a meeting she regards to have been love at first sight, with Galip her ‘mentor, guide and fairytale prince all rolled into one’.

Galip shares this fairy tale view of their first encounter, recalling:

She is so easy to be with, she always has a smile on her lips and yet at the same time is shy and mysterious. She was the kind of wife I always wanted for myself, an uncut diamond where I saw what a pure and kind heart she had.

Things moved quickly from there, and Christina and her young daughter Vika soon moved to Batumi. Although he was was much older, Galip – who already had adult children of his own when they met – told Christina he had no objections to having a large family.

They decided they wanted to have many children as possible. However, they soon realised Christina would not be able to bear enough herself to keep up with their ambitious figures.

The couple then decided to begin using surrogate mothers, adding up to a price of around €8,000 for everything involved. Having no financial concerns themselves, Galip and Christina are now parents to 10 babies in addition to Vika.

Christina said:

At the moment, I have 10 children with the latest addition, Olivia, who arrived at the end of last month. I gave birth to my eldest daughter Vika myself six years ago. The rest of the children are genetically ours from my husband and I, but were carried by surrogates.

The couple have previously spoken on social media about wanting 105 children, however they have admitted this had just a random number.

Christina has now clarified:

I don’t know how many they will eventually be, but we certainly don’t plan to stop at 10. […] We just not ready to talk about the final number. Everything has its time.

Before adding to their already burgeoning brood, the couple will let the existing children grow up a bit first. Christina has also admitted it has proven more difficult than expected to care for such a large number of babies all at once.

Christina had initially planned have a baby each year, however, when the option of surrogate mothers arose, she opted for this path instead.

Christina said:

The clinic in Batumi chooses surrogate mothers for us and takes full responsibility for the process. We are not personally acquainted with surrogate mothers and do not have direct contacts with them in order to avoid problems after pregnancy. All communication takes place through the clinic, we only monitor health indicators, I make up a dietary menu for mothers so that the food is complete, I look at the test results.

They couple reportedly only select surrogate mothers who are young and who have already had one pregnancy behind them. They also do checks to ensure they don’t have any bad habits or any addictions.

The chosen women also receive psychological counselling to ensure they are ready and prepared to give up the child after its birth.