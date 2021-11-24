unilad
Advert

Mum-Of-Four Who TikToked Her Cancer Diagnosis Dies Aged 37

by : Shola Lee on : 24 Nov 2021 15:46
Mum-Of-Four Who TikToked Her Cancer Diagnosis Dies Aged 37@stacey352/TikTok

Mother-of-four Stacey Pentland, who documented her cancer diagnosis on social media, has died at the age of 37.

Pentland sharing her journey living with lymphoma on TikTok, where she gained a huge following.

Advert

The mother and content creator passed away on November 18. A message posted to her TikTok broke the news to fans: ‘It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that our beautiful Stacey passed away this afternoon at 20 to 2.’ This was followed by the request for those following Pentland’s story to ‘respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time’.

@stacey352♬ remember me – christina perri

Pentland documented her treatment and daily life to an audience of more than 200,000 online.

Advert

In one of the videos Pentland made before passing away, she said it was ‘lovely’ to meet fans and those who had followed her journey on a recent outing.

However, she noted that she had ‘slept basically all day’ but was ‘still tired’. The heroic mother then told followers about the errands she had the following day, which included helping put her son’s bed up.

She ended the video by saying: ‘Anyway I love you all and I hope yous have all had a really fab Sunday, mine’s been quiet.’

@stacey352 #lovemykids #lovefamily #endoflife #thankyou #foryou #fightforlife #nevergiveup #fypシ #keepgoing #fypシ #keepgoing #heartbroken #endoflife ♬ original sound – user2598700788164
Advert

Following her passing, Pentland’s followers shared their love and condolences for the mum. One wrote ‘those little videos each day [will] be sadly missed’.

Another said:

No more pain, anxiety and suffering for the beautiful woman I never met but felt like I knew.

Advert

Pentland lived in Newcastle and joined the popular social media site after being diagnosed in 2020.

She often filmed videos offering information about her treatment, like answering what a ‘syringe driver’ does.

The mother explained that it helps with her ‘pushes the drugs through to [her] system a lot quicker, so [she’s] not in as much pain’.

@stacey352 Reply to @lisajohnson367 #thankyou #cancerfighter #hartbroken #fightforlife #yourallamazing #nevergiveup #fypシ #foryou #yourallamazing #endoflife #lovemykids #keepgoing #cancerawareness #cancerawarness ♬ original sound – user2598700788164
Advert

After filming her experiences with cancer, she formed a strong connection with fans who have been left ‘heartbroken’ by the loss, E! Online reports.

One fan wrote:

There are no words, heartbroken for her and her family. Fly high, Stacey, the most incredible woman I’ve ever come across in my life.

Pentland’s videos helped raise awareness for cancer and helped fans connect with her. She is survived by her husband and four children.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target
Gaming

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie
Film and TV

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus
News

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Life, Cancer, TikTok

Credits

E Online

  1. E Online

    TikTok’s Stacey Pentland Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

 