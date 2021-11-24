Mum-Of-Four Who TikToked Her Cancer Diagnosis Dies Aged 37

@stacey352/TikTok

Mother-of-four Stacey Pentland, who documented her cancer diagnosis on social media, has died at the age of 37.

Pentland sharing her journey living with lymphoma on TikTok, where she gained a huge following.

The mother and content creator passed away on November 18. A message posted to her TikTok broke the news to fans: ‘It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that our beautiful Stacey passed away this afternoon at 20 to 2.’ This was followed by the request for those following Pentland’s story to ‘respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time’.

Pentland documented her treatment and daily life to an audience of more than 200,000 online.

In one of the videos Pentland made before passing away, she said it was ‘lovely’ to meet fans and those who had followed her journey on a recent outing.

However, she noted that she had ‘slept basically all day’ but was ‘still tired’. The heroic mother then told followers about the errands she had the following day, which included helping put her son’s bed up.

She ended the video by saying: ‘Anyway I love you all and I hope yous have all had a really fab Sunday, mine’s been quiet.’

Following her passing, Pentland’s followers shared their love and condolences for the mum. One wrote ‘those little videos each day [will] be sadly missed’.

Another said:

No more pain, anxiety and suffering for the beautiful woman I never met but felt like I knew.

Pentland lived in Newcastle and joined the popular social media site after being diagnosed in 2020.

She often filmed videos offering information about her treatment, like answering what a ‘syringe driver’ does.

The mother explained that it helps with her ‘pushes the drugs through to [her] system a lot quicker, so [she’s] not in as much pain’.

After filming her experiences with cancer, she formed a strong connection with fans who have been left ‘heartbroken’ by the loss, E! Online reports.

One fan wrote:

There are no words, heartbroken for her and her family. Fly high, Stacey, the most incredible woman I’ve ever come across in my life.

Pentland’s videos helped raise awareness for cancer and helped fans connect with her. She is survived by her husband and four children.