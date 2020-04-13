Mum Of Girl, 4, With Rare Pigment Condition Says She Loves Her ‘Super-Marks’

Priscilla calls her ‘spots’ her super-marks. Her dad and I told her a long time ago that the skin we had made us special like superheroes. Now when we play, we put our arms together and say ‘super-mark power’. My whole family make a point of telling her how beautiful she is. I want her to know that and always feel confident about herself.

She loves to look in the mirror. I’m thrilled that she loves what she sees. Some people tell us that she was kissed by an angel. She has lots of friends in her pre-kindergarten class. The teacher asked if I wanted to explain piebaldism to the class, but we decided it was only necessary if they asked questions and they never did.