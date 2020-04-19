Mum-Of-Two Breaks Both Ankles While Trying To Learn TikTok Dance Challenge

Sapphire Charlesworth TikTok Dance Broken Ankles Thumbnail NCJ Media

A County Durham mum-of-two ended up in A&E after her attempt at a TikTok dance challenge left her with broken ankles.

Advert

The video-sharing platform has seen a ginormous uptick in popularity amid widespread staying-at-home, as people all around the world film themselves lip-syncing and jiving as a means to pass the time.

One such budding dancer was Sapphire Charlesworth, from Chester-le-Street. In order to liven up her isolation lifestyle, she decided to give the latest viral trend a try – instead, she ended up with pretty severe injuries.

You can see Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek pull off the dance below:

Advert

The 27-year-old tried her feet at the Oh Na Na Na challenge. Now, if you’re a luddite who’s just discovering this today (like me), let me explain what it actually is.

It’s a dance routine that involves two people tapping their feet together from different angles to the beat of Slim Burna’s Oh Na Na Na (a bit like that dance everyone did to Scooter’s Jumping All Over The World back in the day).

Sapphire Charlesworth TikTok Dance NCJ Media

Sapphire decided to give it a go with her girlfriend, Naadjele Lartey, on Wednesday, April 15 – however, just practicing the dance led to a regrettable ‘crack’.

She explained:

We were just practising, and as I went to turn I slipped and heard ‘crack, crack’ and then I was in a heap on the floor. It hurt so so bad. I think my partner thought I was exaggerating, she had to pick me up and we were trying to wait to see if the pain wore off but then we had to phone an ambulance.

After arriving at the University Hospital of North Durham, Sapphire and her partner quickly learned she hadn’t been exaggerating whatsoever. The dance attempt had left her with a broken left ankle (which may require an operation), a fracture right ankle and badly torn ligaments.

Sapphire Charlesworth Broken Ankles NCJ Media

Advert

Sapphire now has a cast on one foot and a moon boot on the other, with Naadjele looking after her and the two young kids. As well as being thankful for her girlfriend’s care, she’s also gracious for the help of healthcare workers during these trying times. ‘I want to massively thank the NHS. Through all of this, they are keeping their spirits high,’ she said.

To any aspiring TikTokers who fancy giving the Oh Na Na Na challenge a go, Sapphire issued a warning: ‘To anyone thinking of trying it, I’d say approach with caution, and it’s not as easy as it looks.’

After a number of school discos dishing out my best Scooter dance, I think I’ll be fine.