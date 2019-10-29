Mum Pays Cheating Ex-Husband’s £6,000 Divorce Fees In Coins

Brandi Lee/Facebook

A woman managed to have some fun with her divorce by paying her cheating ex-husband’s fees of $7,500 (£6,000) entirely in coins.

Although Brandi Lee’s partner was the one who cheated, her home of Pennsylvania is a no fault state, meaning the frustrated woman ‘owed’ her ex-husband thousands of dollars in divorce fees, even though he was the one who wronged her.

I think most people would agree this seems a completely baffling and unfair rule, and Brandi was no different. So, she decided to teach her cheating husband a lesson by giving him the money in the most inconvenient way possible.

The mum-of-two took to Facebook to share her story. Brandi Lee explained she went to the local bank and told her story to the staff there, who were more than willing to help with her plan.

Brandi had ‘busted’ her husband cheating with his friend’s wife – a woman who had apparently ‘sat down and had a meal with [Brandi’s] children’, who attended the couple’s wedding and who ‘watched [Brandi] hold hands and look into the eyes of the man [she] loved.’

The married couple went to divorce court to end their relationship, where the angry wife scorned the man for cheating on her and walking out on their two children and their home.

The court ordered Brandi to ‘pay [her husband] the sum of $7,500’ (£6,000), though she pointed out they didn’t specify how she had to pay him.

In order to get her own back on her ex, the Pennsylvania-based dairy farmer did some research into how many coins she could, realistically, use to pay the fees.

Brandi wrote:

After some research I found out… dimes weigh the least and I could probably manage on my own. $7500 weighs around 350lbs if anyone is curious.

The ‘beautiful little ladies’ at the bank supported the cunning woman with her payment plan, allowing her to follow through with the inconvenient payment and teach her ex a lesson.

What’s more, Brandi said the bank only accept change if the coins are rolled together, meaning the philanderer will have to manually roll up hundreds of coins if he wants to deposit the money into his account.

The dairy farmer hopes her plan will give her former husband time to think about his actions, as she explained:

So hubby… when you’re sitting at home rolling your dimes. Maybe you can take some time out & think about how difficult MY life has been since abandoning me with two little babies, two farms to take care of & pulling you’re [sic] income out of this family. How difficult it’s been for your two kids since you’re not around & think about how much I loved you & how you blatantly lied when you looked into my eyes & promised me forever.

She added:

I just wanted to prove a point that you probably should watch p*ssing off a redhead and that whatever lucky gal he ends up with next… he thinks with the right head this time.

Along with her since-deleted post, Brandi shared pictures of the coins and a selfie in which she was wearing a ‘Divorced AF’ t-shirt.

