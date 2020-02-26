Mum Posts Hilarious Selfie Posing Next To Daughter’s Drawing Of Her 10fletcher/Reddit

There’s no love quite like the one shared between a parent and their child.

With that unconditional love comes an unwavering support as they express their creative freedom with bizarre fashion trends and endless pieces of ‘art’.

In fact, I’d probably go as far as to say parents are proud of every little thing their child achieves, so it’s especially heartwarming when kids come back with creative works dedicated to them.

And that’s exactly what happened when one woman’s little girl decided to create a masterpiece in the form of a portrait of her mum.

Mum Posts Hilarious Selfie Posing Next To Daughter’s Drawing Of Her Pexels

The mama, who goes by 10fletcher on Reddit, was so proud of her daughter’s artwork that she decided to frame it and keep it up in her house for more than a decade.

10fletcher loved the water colour painting so much that she decided to revisit it a decade later to access how much she had or hadn’t changed, and the results are brilliant.

Taking to Reddit, 10fletcher took a picture of herself side by side, writing, ‘My kid did this portrait of me over 10 years ago. I still look the same in my opinion.’

The likeness truly is uncanny.

Of course, 10fletcher had aided the comparison along with the help of dramatically drawn on big black eyelashes, messy red lipstick, the brown outlines of eyebrows and, of course, big brown bags under her eyes.

Mum Posts Hilarious Selfie Posing Next To Daughter’s Drawing Of Her 10fletcher/Reddit

The proud mum joked that not much has changed since Mia created the piece of art all those years ago, however she did point out that she does have one less eyelash.

After a few questions from fellow Reddit users, 10fletcher explained her daughter was amused by her mum’s post, adding, ‘[There was] the usual eye roll at first, but she did get a good laugh and took a screenshot of Reddit to share with her friends.’

The mum continued: ‘They all pretty much expect this sort of nonsense from me.’

The wonderful people of Reddit were understandably impressed with the post, with one user commenting, ‘My favourite thing is you’ve framed it,’ to which the mum replied, ‘Most priceless masterpiece I own’.

Another joked:

You seem like an awesome and fun mom. Poor kid never stood a chance.

That piece of art truly is the gift that keeps on giving.