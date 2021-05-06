Mum Says ‘Soul Left Her Body’ When She Saw Shark Circling Her Daughter In Sea

GMA

A mum has spoken out about the terrifying moment her ‘soul left her body’ after she spotted a shark circling her young daughter.

Six-year-old Anela Rezentes had been playing in the water during a visit to Oahu’s Kalama Beach on Sunday, May 2, when a shark began circling her closely, just a few short feet away from the shore.

Anela’s mother, Sheri Gouveia, had been filming her daughter splashing about in the waves, and was at first blissfully unaware of what was going on when Anela began running to dry land in terror. It was only afterwards that she saw it.

Sheri told KHON2 News:

My soul left my body. I saw the shark. I didn’t notice it was behind my back, so I really wanted to run out. I was really scared.

Thankfully, Anela, who was reportedly ‘hysterical’ after the frightening incident, was able to get to safety without suffering any injuries.

In another interview, this time with Good Morning America, Sheri explained how she had ‘dropped everything’ and rushed to Anela’s side when the little girl alerted her to what was going on. However, she wasn’t able to see the shark.

Sheri, who visits the beach with Anela almost every other weekend, recalled:

She just started freaking out, like ‘Mom, there’s a shark in the water’. […] I was looking for it, but couldn’t see it. I didn’t realize it was actually a shark. That’s what shocked me.

She continued:

I’m just so glad that she left there that day with all 10 fingers on two hands. I guess there really are angels looking over my angel.

Experts have since identified the shark captured in the vid as a blacktip shark, a type of shark known to swim in the shallows to hunt bait fish. It’s believed that the shark would have chasing fish at the time of Anela’s close encounter.

Although it’s thought unlikely that the shark had actually been targeting Anela – with this type known to be timid around people – blacktips have previously attacked humans they have come into contact with while hunting.

Blacktips, which live in coastal waters off beaches, tend to measure in at about 5.5 feet (1.7 metres) in length, with the largest blacktip shark ever recorded being a 6.8ft (2.1m) long female.

