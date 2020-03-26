Mum Shares Hilarious Results Using Bra For Makeshift Mask

I saw that people were wearing their bras as face masks. They were all very slender young women and their masks fit beautifully – nice and tidy over their noses and mouths.

I don’t think most women would be able to make their bra fit them so well as a face mask. I wondered what would happen if I tried.

I am not young nor slender so I knew there was no way I was going to be able to do it. The cup covered my entire face.