Mum Shares Hilarious Results Using Bra For Makeshift Mask
A curvaceous mum has shared photographs of her hilariously unsuccessful attempt at transforming her bra into a makeshift face mask.
In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, mum-of-one Gemma Harman, 40, spotted a new online trend that showed how women could make face masks out of their bras.
This nifty DIY project works by fastening one cup over the nose and mouth, before securing it in position using the bra straps.
Being by her own admission ‘neither young nor slender’ like the women she’d seen modelling the masks, NHS administrator Gemma decided to demonstrate how this might work for a more bodacious bod. And she used her very own 42 FF bra for her craft material.
After attempting to position just one cup over her face, Gemma soon realised she wasn’t going to get anywhere near the same sort of results as smaller-busted ladies.
While the bra-masks she’d seen online merely covered the mouth and nose areas, Gemma’s ample mask swallowed her entire head.
Overcome by hysterical laughter – and blinded by red lace – Gemma asked husband Steve Harman, 45, to take some pics of her which she then uploaded to Facebook.
Gemma said:
I saw that people were wearing their bras as face masks. They were all very slender young women and their masks fit beautifully – nice and tidy over their noses and mouths.
I don’t think most women would be able to make their bra fit them so well as a face mask. I wondered what would happen if I tried.
I am not young nor slender so I knew there was no way I was going to be able to do it. The cup covered my entire face.
She added:
I would be really well protected because there’s no way anything would be getting through it. Although I might end up with a couple of bruises from bumping into things. I couldn’t see a thing.
Now we are on lockdown, I won’t be getting to try it out on the street. Because I couldn’t see, I had to get my husband to take photos of me. He couldn’t believe he was taking photos of me with a bra over my head.
When I posted them on Facebook, he had this look on his face as if to say, ‘Here she goes again’. Steve is very sensible but I never take life too seriously, and I’m always taking the mick out of myself.
Gemma knew her daft antics would give her mates a much-need chuckle, however she was surprised by just how much attention her pics would get, with her post gaining nearly 6,000 shares at the time of writing.
According to Gemma:
At first I posted just for my friends and everyone was commenting how hilarious it was and asking if they could share it, so I made it public and it went crazy.
I’m quite glad the bra covered my head because I had no makeup on and my hair was in a mum bun. I’m quite made up that my no makeup mum bun face didn’t go viral.
Everybody has found it really funny. It has been really nice to put some joy out there. Everyone needs something to laugh about at the moment.
It’s a really quite worrying time but you can’t let it get you down so I’m trying to stay positive and keep cracking jokes.
Although she is classed as a key worker, Gemma is currently in self-isolation as her diabetes means she is more vulnerable to the virus.
Good on Gemma for raising a smile and a giggle at this difficult time.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
