Derby Mum Shares Results Of Hilarious Fake Tan Fail After Breastfeeding Her Newborn

When I looked down at Raf I just burst out laughing. I couldn’t believe the tan had left his mouth looking like Homer [Simpson]. Raf was asleep so I thought I could squeeze in some tanning time but he woke up starving mid tan.

It is the first and definitely last time I feed him with my tan still on. It hadn’t actually occurred to me that the tan could transfer onto him.

I took a picture and sent it to my girlfriends and they were all laughing as well. Everyone is finding it hilarious and my mum rang me in tears she found it so funny.