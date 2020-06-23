Mum Shares Six-Year-Old’s Heart-Breaking Question About Black Lives
A mum has filmed the heart-breaking moment her six-year-old son asked her about race amid worldwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Mum Anda, a fashion stylist who lives in both New York and Los Angeles, filmed her son Julian sitting in the back of her car as he wondered out loud about the state of the world, and why Black people are so often treated differently.
‘Why aren’t Black people getting respect?’, he asked his mum, after she spoke into the camera and explained that the six-year-old had been asking her ‘a lot of’ questions in recent weeks about race.
You can watch the rest of their conversation below:
The video, which Anda later shared on Instagram where it has been widely viewed, sees Julian saying he ‘doesn’t feel good’ about the way the Black community is being treated, before going on to say he would ‘risk [his] life’ for his Black friend called Miles.
‘This gave me chills,’ a caption the proud mum shared alongside the video read. ‘We can only pray to bring love and kindness into this already deeply damaged world. It all starts at childhood.’
Anda went on to say Julian’s ‘truly magical’ words ‘actually brought tears to [her] eyes’, with many people in the comments section agreeing with her, describing the young boy as a ‘beautiful soul’.
Anda explained:
My son Julian just finished first grade. Kids are so inquisitive and he is always asking about what’s happening in the world with so much empathy – they hear conversations and they really want to know.
He never knew that there was race until recently, kids don’t care about colour until they are taught otherwise. He knows he has friends that are different to him, but didn’t know that people would discriminate because of this.
Hopefully Julian will continue being inquisitive and be part of the much-needed change in the coming years.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
