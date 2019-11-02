Mum Shares Touching Post Three Years After Overdosing On Heroin

Hope Town Marshal Matthew Tallent

A mum who went viral after overdosing from heroin has gone viral for a second time, for the most incredible reason.

Erika Hurt made headlines in 2016 when a police officer released an image of her overdosing while sat in her car in an Indiana car park.

The now-28-year-old said although the picture was a hard pill to swallow, she wouldn’t have it made it to where she is today without it, as per TODAY.

In the photo, which was shared with the intention of raising awareness of the opioid epidemic, Hurt lay unconscious slumped behind her wheel while her infant son Parker cried in the backseat.

Emergency services used Narcan, an emergency treatment to reverse the effect of an overdose, to revive Hurt and then she was sentenced to six months in Bartholomew County Jail.

You guysssss!! 😭😭😭Today marks THREE ENTIRE YEARS of sobriety for me! Y'all already know, but allow me to recap. 3… Posted by Erika Hurt on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Hurt has now gone viral once again after sharing a series of pictures of her looking bright-eyed and smiling, while holding a sign that says ‘Narcan saved my life,’ to the Addicts Diary Facebook page. Now a toddler, Parker also appears in the photos holding a sign which says ‘And now I get to have my mommy.’

On October 22, the mum-of-one celebrated three years sober, telling TODAY:

I’m able to see how far I’ve come. She admits she wasn’t much of a mum when she was still using heroin four times a day.

‘I was very mentally absent,’ she said. ‘I didn’t play with him or show him attention. And I took him on drug deals.’

When Parker would visit his mum in prison after her arrest, he didn’t even want to sit on her knee.

Hurt explained:

He didn’t know who I was or how to interact with me. That was, ultimately, when I was decided I truly wanted to be sober.

Now, the 28-year-old describes Parker as ‘a straight up mama’s boy’. And although the pair hate spending time apart, Hurst now spends three nights a week leading Celebrate Recovery meetings in Columbus, Indiana.

Hurt said:

It isn’t easy, but all the encouragement keeps me going. Parker is counting on me and I can’t give up.

What an incredible life-transformation.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]