Mum Shows Off Massive Pile Of Washing After Not Putting Clothes Away For Two Months

Bedrooms all around the world are cluttered with clothes, dirty and clean. However, one Australian mum’s pile of washing beats them all.

This is one for the chronic clothes-shifters out there. You know what I’m talking about: moving a mound of clothes from your chair to your bed during the day, before shifting it back before bed. Before you know it, the socks, shirts and underwear topple the seat.

However, unlike that first-world problem of domestic laziness, this mum-of-four’s reasoning for a mountain of washing is absolutely fair.

Kodie Quinlivan, from Perth, hasn’t had as much time to herself during the pandemic. With the kids at home, she focused her efforts on homeschooling, meaning usual day-to-day chores – like putting away the washing – fell by the wayside.

Eventually, the pile grew to such a size she dubbed it ‘Mount-Fold-More’, later sitting atop it for a photo, which she posted on the Mums Who Clean Facebook group.

She captioned the photo: ‘During Covid and homeschooling four kids I didn’t bother about folding any washing, it ended up like this! I decided to sit on it, take a picture and own it…’

However, ‘eight weeks ago my en-suite toilet decided to send sewage through my master bedroom, walk in wardrobe and front living area where Mount-Fold-More was.’ Kodie organised all the clothes into 50 separate bags and took them to the laundrette to get rewashed, ironed and folded.

The post was praised by the group members, with one commenting: ‘Love how you have owned that, made my day! We put so much pressure on ourselves & there’s more in life than folding clothes. Enjoy your family, it’ll still be there when you’re ready.’

Kodie added in the caption: ‘Mount-Fold-More is no more… now the mission of putting them all away.’