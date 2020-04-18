Mum Surprises Son To Teach Him A Lesson After He Snuck Out During Quarantine
An Australian mum came up with a cunning way to teach her son a lesson after he snuck out during quarantine.
Like most people across the world, mum Constance Hall is currently in isolation with her family in an effort to flatten the curve.
Staying home is paramount to saving lives, but there’s no denying it can be tough at times. Constance acknowledged that in an Instagram video recently, where she explained her 15-year-old son had snuck out of the house without her knowledge.
The teenager had attempted to cover his tracks by placing pillows in the bed, ‘like Ferris Bueller or something’, so Constance decided to give him a taste of his own medicine by surprising him upon return.
She explained:
I just came upstairs to say goodnight to one of my kids and he has snuck out. Quarantine has worn him down and he snuck out of our home. Am I angry? Yes. Do I understand? Yes.
Take a look at how Constance got her own back here:
Constance admitted it is a ‘tough time for everybody’, and said that while she was cross she could understand things from her son’s point of view.
The mother continued:
He’s a teenager and it’s very, very, very difficult for him. He gone from spending every single day and night with his friends to no social content at all. And my other kids are one age and he’s 15 – so yeah, he’s going to get in trouble.
Of course, ‘being a teenager’ is no excuse for leaving the house unnecessarily. Everyone is at risk of catching and spreading the virus, and leaving the house only heightens the chances of that – that’s why it’s so, so important to only go out when necessary.
Constance decided to teach her son a lesson by creating a ‘mum doll’, complete with a wig, Constance’s headscarf and some sunglasses. She left the doll in her son’s bed as a sign that she knew he was out, and as a reminder that ‘mummy’s always watching’.
The doll could be considered a light-hearted response to her son’s dangerous actions, though Constance later told her Instagram followers her son was ‘only seeing one friend while keeping a healthy distance’ and assured people she had a ‘serious talk’ with him about what he’d done.
Sharing the post online, she wrote:
Thought I’d share this here in case anyone who missed it needs a laugh. And for anyone who is concerned that we aren’t taking this seriously, we are.
It’s not easy for any kids, it’s particularly hard on teenagers who are at an age where their mates are their EVERYTHING.
I don’t know, each day at a time I guess. All I know is that laughing never hurt anyone and my boy snuck back in, not too late, hid in his room… and then p*ssed himself laughing.
Constance has received mixed responses for the payback she had on her son, with some Instagram users praising the way she handled the situation while others criticised her for not taking things seriously enough.
Hopefully Constance will have managed to get through to her son in one way or another, because while staying home is hard, going out could be life-threatening.
CreditsConstance Hall/Instagram
