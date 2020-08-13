Mum Tries To Get Rid Of Daughter After Finding Her Furry Leftovers In Microwave

Mum Tries To Get Rid Of Her Daughter After Finding Furry Leftovers In Microwave Kennedy News and Media

A mum has offered to pay someone to take her teenage daughter off her hands after finding a plate she’d left in the microwave for an entire week.

Mum Denise Sankey, 49, shared a photo of the grey mouldy mass on social media, asking any of her friends if they wanted to take 19-year-old Liv Taylor in and jokingly offering to pay anyone willing to do so.

The plate of food had been left festering for so long after Liv had forgotten about it that it had ‘grown into Cousin Itt from The Addams Family‘, with Denise making the grim discovery on July 16.

Mum Tries To 'Sell' Her Daughter After Finding Furry Leftovers In Microwave Kennedy News and Media

The horrified mum-of-four, from Appley Bridge, Greater Manchester, was about to put something in the microwave – which she said she rarely uses – when she was greeted with ‘this big ball of what looked like a dead grey cat’.

‘You know the Specsavers ad where he’s trying to resuscitate the cat and it’s a hat?’ she said. ‘That’s exactly what it put me in mind of. It had gone past mould, it was disgusting. There was no smell, it was like the mould had encased it all and not let any smell out.’

Denise’s initial thought was, ‘What the piggin’ hell is that?’ before she connected the dots. ‘The next words out of my mouth were, ‘Olivia, get here’.’

Liv apparently found the whole thing hilarious, unlike her mum who said: ‘She was too busy laughing at it [when I shouted her down]. She thought it was hilarious, she still does.’

Immediately taking to Facebook to share pictures of the monstrosity, pet shop owner Denise appealed for someone to take Liv ‘off her hands’.

Her post read:

Does anyone want Liv Taylor? I’m giving her away free to a good home, no actually, I will pay someone to take her and I don’t care if it’s a good home or not. I have just gone to put something in the microwave which I don’t use very often and I found her half eaten tea from last week, I can’t cope with her, please someone send help xx

Although Denise made sure to thoroughly clean the microwave with bleach and hot water after taking the mouldy plate out, she hasn’t used it since. ‘She’s having the first lot of food out of that microwave, I’m not eating anything out of there until she has,’ the disgruntled mum said.

So how did the whole thing unfold, and just how exactly did the family go an entire week without realising the food was in the microwave?

Well, it all started with a too-big portion of sweet chilli chicken and noodles, with Liv saying she ‘couldn’t eat it all’ so she put it in the microwave to eat it later. ‘But then I went out and I just forgot it was in there,’ she explained.

The leftover dish then sat there unnoticed for the next few days as the microwave has a blacked-out door, meaning neither Denise or Liv could see inside it.

Denise is now desperate to find her teenage daughter a ‘nice boyfriend’, adding: ‘This is why I want somebody to take her off my hands. I keep saying to her she needs a nice boyfriend but she says she doesn’t want one, she can’t be bothered.’

Her mum brutally disagrees though, saying Liv’s single status isn’t down to choice. ‘She can’t get a boyfriend because no one would put up with her,’ Denise quipped.

Thankfully Liv didn’t take offence at Denise’s comments, joking that she thought it was ‘unfair’ her mum was trying to palm her off to someone else – whether that be a boyfriend or a complete stranger.

As punishment, Denise did consider grounding her daughter but said she ‘didn’t want to’, adding: ‘I’d rather she went out.’

Incredible.

