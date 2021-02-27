Mum Who Spent £35,000 Tattooing 95% Of Body Is Britain’s Most-Inked Woman

becky_holt_bolt/Instagram

After spending £35,000 on tattoos over 95% of her body, a 33-year-old mum is now believed to be Britain’s most-inked woman.

Becky Holt’s body is almost entirely covered in tattoos and, while she loves it, explained that she often gets hurtful comments about her appearance.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Cheshire-based Becky said she had tattoos on her face, armpits and even her ‘intimate area,’ but said getting her armpits done was the worst pain.

Becky explained, ‘[The] most painful place was my arm pit, I’ve got all my pits, all my crotch, all my intimate area done, that was horrific, but bearable.’

becky_holt_bolt/Instagram

Becky said she got first tattoo at the age of 15, which was the name of her then-boyfriend, across her crotch.

The 33-year-old, who recently gave birth to her first child, previously took part in an experiment to see how people treated her with and without her tattoos, and found people were more likely to assist her when she wasn’t displaying her usual tats.

She explained, ‘People were just more inclined to help me [with my tattoos covered], it was to see how different people treated me when I asked for questions or for help and people were really, really rude to me when I had tattoos, I think people think it’s a bit thuggish and are scared of me.’



The 33-year-old mum continued, as per MailOnline:

It’s like they don’t think I can hear, they will talk quite openly and quite loudly and be really rude about my appearance, it’s my body and my choice and if people don’t like it, I don’t care.

Most of Becky’s tattoos were covered until she was 22. It was then that she decided to be bolder with her tattoos and began getting them in more obvious, exposed places.