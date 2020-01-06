Mum With Addiction To Eating Talcum Powder Spends £8,000 On Craving

One day I remember being in the bathroom and the smell was just overpowering.

There was a bit of dust that had come off the top of the bottle. I had this sudden urge to eat it and I just couldn’t fight it.

I just licked it off my hand and really enjoyed it. It just hit this spot. It was satisfying a craving I never knew I had.

Just like someone with an addiction I was just having more and more each time I went to have some.

I can’t really go half an hour without it. The longest I’ve been without it is two days. That was the worst time of my life. I hated it.

I’ve never snorted it or anything like that. I just like eating it.

It does really dry your mouth out though. It has to be the classic one.

It’s the chalky texture that I crave.

I wake up at least four times in the night as my body just craves it.