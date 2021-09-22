unilad
Advert

Mum’s Reaction To Daughter’s Pregnancy Reveal Divides Viewers

by : Hannah Smith on : 22 Sep 2021 11:09
Mum's Reaction To Daughter's Pregnancy Reveal Divides Viewers@jackkiechann89/TikTok

People aren’t sure whether to laugh or cry after a mum’s underwhelming reaction to becoming a grandma went viral on TikTok.

The attempted surprise gone wrong was posted by @jackkiechann89, who sent her parents a scratch card which reveals a message telling them ‘you’re going to be a nanny and grandad again.’

Advert
TikTok pregnancy reveal goes wrong (@jakkiechann89/TikTok)@jakkiechann89/TikTok

The clip was filmed by the parents, who live in Thailand, to show their daughter their reaction, and while the dad seems over the moon, giving a thumbs up and a ‘well done’ to the camera, her mum seems decidedly less enthusiastic.

As the message is revealed, the mum’s expression doesn’t change at all, and if that didn’t make her feelings clear enough, when she’s asked if she’s happy about the news, she replies bluntly ‘no.’

The TikTok has received over 248,ooo views, and people have had a mixed reaction to the mum’s response. ‘Why is your mum so apathetic?’ one person commented, while another tried to put a positive spin on things, writing ‘I’m sure when the baby is here she’ll be doting on him/her.’

Advert

Loading…

Luckily, @jackkiechann89 wasn’t too upset by her mum’s reaction, and explained in the comments that she thinks there’s a reasonable explanation behind it, with her parents currently stuck in Thailand unable to see their grandchildren.

‘They’re in lockdown atm in Thailand so they can’t come over and she gets upset about it because she can’t see her grandson,’ she explained.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’
Film and TV

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead
Film and TV

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law
News

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments
Life

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Life, TikTok, Viral

Credits

@jackkiechann89/TikTok

  1. @jackkiechann89/TikTok

    Side note, they live in Thailand. My mum acts like im still a teenager

 