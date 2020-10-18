Murderer Who Fended Off Terrorist With Narwhal Tusk Has Sentence Cut By Queen

PA Images

The Queen is set to reduce the sentence of convicted murderer Steven Gallant, who helped save lives during last year’s terror attack on London Bridge.

42-year-old Gallant, who is currently serving a life sentence for the killing of a firefighter in 2005, was hailed a hero after fending off terrorist Usman Khan with a narwhal tusk and helping restrain him until police arrived.

Gallant was on day release when the attack happened, attending an event for reformed inmates at London’s Fishmonger’s Hall. He took a narwhal tusk from the wall and immediately ran towards Khan to confront him.

Khan’s two victims were Jack Merrit, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, who were a part of the Learning Together scheme that offered education to prisoners.

The Queen has now issued a Royal Prerogative of Mercy, according to Ministry of Justice’s statement on Saturday, 17 October, which means he will have his parole hearing brought forwards by 10 months.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland advised the Queen on the decision, with a Ministry of Justice spokesperson clarifying the position, stating:

The Lord Chancellor has granted Steven Gallant a Royal Prerogative of Mercy reducing his minimum tariff of 10 months in recognition of his exceptionally brave actions at Fishmongers’ Hall, which helped save people’s lives despite the tremendous risk to his own.

The final decision will come down to the parole board, but considering the Queen’s rare intervention and his heroic actions during the terror attack, it seems unlikely they will go against the ruling.

The day of the attack was Gallant’s first time on prison release after he was sentenced to a 17-year term in 2005. Reports suggest Gallant has been a well-behaved and reformed prisoner over the past decade, and is currently studying for a business degree.

