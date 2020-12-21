Muslim Celebrating Christmas For First Time Because Of Lockdown Shares Hilarious Observations MohammadHussain/Twitter/PA Images

Mohammad Hussain, a political adviser, doesn’t usually celebrate Christmas. However, because of lockdown he is stuck with his flatmates in Ottawa and has taken the opportunity to make hilarious observations about Christmas traditions.

Mohammad Hussain, a special assistant for parliamentary affairs at the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry, is in Canada and experiencing Christmas for the first time because of lockdown. Typically Hussain and his Muslim family do not celebrate Christmas, but being stuck in a flat with friends has introduced him to the oddities of the season.

The political advisor took to Twitter on the weekend to make note of the observations he has made in the build-up to the festive celebration. Some are pretty funny while others are heart-warming.

After explaining that this was his first ‘proper Christmas’, Hussain began delivering into his experience of the build-up to Christmas. This included the hardships of decorating and buying presents for loved ones.

Hussain also noted the passionate opinions that people have about their traditions. One tradition included a mix up about the purpose of stockings and who can fill them bar Santa Claus.

The importance of gift and the budget allocated to them also seems to be a novel concept. This is understandable when you forget the years of juggling silent codes and meanings behind a price range.

On the note of ornaments and their important, Hussain drew attention to his own purchase. The choice of decoration has got a lot of attention, and it is nothing if not unique.

There was also an observation about how the religious elements of Christmas are largely optional, and that ornaments are really expensive.

It seems that Hussain also ran into a very peculiar tradition, where a menu that had wine pairing was required. This seems pretty unusual, but the whole process appeared to be unconventional for Hussain, despite them enjoying the preparations.

Mohammad Hussain concluded his observations by stating how much he has enjoyed the experience, and it seems that many users on Twitter have cherished his observations.

He’s managed to gain over 170,000 likes and has used the newfound attention to direct people to charitable causes. The true meaning of Christmas.

Let’s hope the housemates have a great first Christmas.