Mysterious, Eerie Orbs Filmed Flying By Video Doorbell

SwingsetSuperman/Reddit

I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. And now, undefinable orbs floating outside a home, moving in unison in the night.

Ghosts, aliens, some other paranormal force; the truth is, nobody knows what goes bump in the night. Scientific evidence is one thing, fascinating first-person accounts and footage are another.

In August last year, we reported a ‘real-life Tinkerbell’ being spotted on a doorbell camera. Now, thanks to Ring.com technology, we’ve got another strange sighting to decrypt and/or debunk.

Posted by SwingsetSuperman on Reddit, they wrote, ‘Ring Doorbell Footage – Bugs? Spiderwebs? I was directed here after posting this as a comment in r/Ghosts.’

When you watch the footage, you’ll see a set of three ‘orbs’ emerge from the right-hand side, drifting slowly across the porch before being joined by another set of unidentified aerial phenomena. Soon, they fly away off-screen – but whatever they were, the clip has people confused.

One user commented, ‘Man I’m stumped on this one. The movements are so odd, and the tracer/trail it leaves towards the end is super interesting. I can’t think of anything natural that hovers around like this. Like others have said, it almost looks like a little fleet of UFOs. Who said aliens were big? For all we know they could be tiny.’

Another wrote, ‘My biggest interest is around 14 seconds when the second set seems to catch up to the first set.. and then joins them in turning back around?’ This prompted a reply, ‘That’s what leaves me scratching my head. And it looks like at the 47-second mark one of them dips off into the bushes before the rest move right out of the frame.’

Another speculated, ‘It is very odd. They move kind of in tandem, a level of coordination you wouldn’t expect from bugs. From that is assume they were maybe bugs that were stuck together somehow, like on a spiderweb fluttering in the breeze, but the movements don’t really look like that, too smooth, and not quite like they’re being blown by wind.’

Offering somewhat of an explanation, one wrote, ‘I have a day night camera looking out across my back yard, I see this all the time… it’s just spider webs moving in the wind. The bright spots are things stuck in the web. The bottom most one actually looks like it might be a dead bug wrapped in web. I know some won’t want to believe it but there’s your answer. I am 100% confident in this.’