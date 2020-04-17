Mysterious Massive Burning Object Tears Through Skies Above England
A huge burning object was spotted falling from the sky in Cambridge, UK, and no one knows what the heck it was.
A UFO? A Plane? The next Superman baby coming from Krypton to save Earth? Who knows.
The mysterious object was spotted by Cambridgeshire resident Gerry Underwood on Wednesday, April 15.
After seeing several shooting stars himself, Gerry was confident it wasn’t that, explaining that the object was moving ‘very slowly’.
55-year-old Gerry, who lives on a canal boat in Stretham, Cambridgeshire, with his partner Melanie, said:
It looked like a very thick chemtrail to start with. It looked like a short, skinny cloud.
It wasn’t moving quickly at all. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a meteorite, because they are gone in seconds. We have seen hundreds of shooting stars, but this definitely wasn’t that either.
This was coming down very slowly and spiralling. It started to glow orange as you can see in the pictures.
There were flames coming out of the back of it as well. It was really unusual.
Gerry watched the unidentified object descend for 10 to 20 minutes before it disappeared behind some trees.
He said he was looking towards Huntingdon as it came down, but he stressed it may have landed ‘well beyond that’.
Despite the object falling two days ago, there haven’t been any explanations yet as to what it actually was.
Gerry added:
The sheer size of it is what’s got me. When you look at the pictures, they show the trees in the foreground and it’s way beyond that, it was very big.
It landed beyond the horizon, that’s how big it was – we couldn’t see it land.
I wonder if there are any Martha and Jonathan Kents in the Huntingdon area…
Something else taking place in the skies above the UK this week was the beginning of the huge Lyrid meteor shower that boasts up to 100 stars an hour.
The shower started last night, April 16, and could been seen all over the world – clear skies depending.
Don’t worry if you missed it though; the showers are thought to last until April 26 with its peak expected on the evening of April 21 into the early hours of April 22.
Experts realistically estimate we’ll be able to catch between 10 and 20 meteors soaring across the sky each hour, however Exeter Observatory’s astronomer John Maclean noted to Cornwall Live, ‘The Lyrids have been known to surge but again, it is not something we can predict accurately.’
Keep your eyes peeled for any meteors (and any other strange flying objects too).
