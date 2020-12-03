Mysterious Monolith In California Has Been Destroyed By Men Shouting 'Christ Is King' Atownreporter/Twitter/DLive

The third monolith in a series of mysterious objects to appear around the world has been torn down by a group of young right-wing men who live-streamed footage of the attack online.

Following appearances of the large metal objects – resembling the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey – in the Utah desert and Romania, another appeared atop Pine Mountain in California yesterday.

Advert 10

Seemingly, in case you haven’t been paying attention for the past 11 months and three days, we’re not allowed nice things in the year 2020, as the group of lads took to destroying the one of the few distractions this year from the constant stream of death, death, crap weather and more death.

CultureWarCriminal/DLive

Chanting ‘America First’ and ‘Christ is King’, the group that included a MAGA head-banded troll who called part of the monolith’s construction ‘gay’ and replaced it with a wooden cross, uploaded a five-hour long video of their mission of wanton douchery to the streaming site DLive.

If the monolith is aliens, as you’d hope in a time like this: we’re not all like that.

Advert 10

Justifying the vandalism with logic akin to ‘no means yes’, one of the bros on the stream stated: ‘It was a learning experience. Nobody got arrested … It was fine because it was funny.’

CultureWarCriminal/DLive

Another zinging sound bite included:

Christ is king in this country. We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space. So let’s tear this bitch down.

Advert 10

Uploaded by an account going by the ultra edgelord username CultureWarCrimnal, it appears the men did spend a good five hours driving to their destination, Vice reports – but I can’t be bothered to anymore.

When the aliens come to get their monolith, they can take me with them.