Mysterious Tree Creature That Terrified Krakow Locals Turns Out To Be Croissant

KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami/Facebook

In the Polish city of Krakow, a strange, golden brown beast lurked in a tree. People were terrified. In the end, it was a croissant.

The Krakow Animal Welfare Society received a rather alarming call about some sort of creature that had commandeered a local tree. The woman who phoned reportedly sounded desperate in her plea for help.

‘This creature! He’s been sitting in a tree across the block for two days! People don’t open windows because they’re afraid it’s going to enter their house,’ she complained. The brave animal welfare officers ventured down, ready to capture some sort of wild monster. In the end, all they needed was a bit of jam.

Pixabay

The hilarious misunderstanding was shared on the society’s Facebook page, with the post urging it isn’t some elongated joke, despite how funny it is.

The officers initially tried to gather more details about the mysterious creature, asking whether it was a sick bird of prey or some sort of reptile, or as she described it, a ‘lagun’. As the call went on, the woman became more hysterical, saying: ‘He’s been sitting here for two days and everyone is scared of him! So when are you coming for him?’

The post reads: ‘However, years of inspection have taught me that there are people willing to get rid of any animal that causes some trouble. Or just get bored. We had an old yorkie thrown into the yard in the evening, a seriously ill cat left in a closed transporter in a dumpster carport in winter, rats and hamsters with a cage thrown in the garbage, even fish in a street bucket.’

KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami/Facebook

Considering it may have been an iguana that died in the tree, the officers eventually arrived and found ‘him’ sitting on a lilac branch, immobile. ‘His brown skin will shine in the sun, although there is some sort of collapse anywhere. We are looking more closely – poor guy has no legs or head,’ it adds.

Soon, they realised it was a croissant that had likely been thrown out the window for birds to eat, before ‘the poor guy got stuck in the fork of lilac twigs’.

The story has been shared thousands of times, with one user commenting: ‘Bravo for the person describing the situation! We love you guys for all you do! For just the way you are! For just being!’

Another wrote: ‘Well done the brave and brave inspectors. You brought great joy in my heart by saving Krakow from the terrible LAGUN.’