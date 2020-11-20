Mystery Millionaire Pays £75,000 So Girl, 4, Can Walk For First Time

The muscles and nerves in Emily’s legs don’t work with her brain so the surgery will cut the nerves and reduce the spasticity in her legs so they will stretch out more and function.

She can’t stand up straight or sit with her legs out so it will give her a chance to do that and be able to walk. Unfortunately it was unavailable on the NHS for Emily, but we, along with private consultants, are really confident that this procedure will be really beneficial for her.

The surgery is more effective from this age than later on in life, so the longer we leave it, the less effective it might be, so we didn’t want to wait.