unilad
Advert

Mystery Of Why Human Feet Keep Washing Ashore In America And Canada Finally Solved

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Apr 2021 16:03
Mystery Of Why Human Feet Keep Washing Ashore In America And Canada Finally SolvedShutterstock/CTV

For years, human feet washed up on beaches in the US and Canada. The reason is grim, but not as sinister as you may think. 

It all started back in August 2007, when a young girl on Jedediah Island, British Columbia, found an sneaker washed ashore. She picked it up, looked inside and found a decaying foot.

Advert

For the next 10 years, more were discovered, mostly featuring feet inside running shoes of some sort. It attracted mass speculation, with some believing it to be the work of a twisted serial killer, the ‘mafia’ disposing of bodies or even extraterrestrials. This is not the case, however.

Pexels Pexels

Following another discovery shortly after the first, Cpl. Garry Cox of Oceanside RCMP on Vancouver Island told CBC, ‘We have been informed that it looks like both feet had separated from the body by natural decomposition, possibly while in the water.’

The island’s regional coroner Rose Stanton also confirmed, ‘Both feet were decomposing, but still had flesh on them.’

Advert

Among the other stories, a man’s shoe with a foot was found floating next to the Plaza of Nations marina, False Creek, in August 2011, with some of the lower leg bones still attached, having detached from the knee due to the water. In 2014, a human foot was found inside a New Balance shoe along the shoreline of Centennial Park.

Pexels Pexels

In total, between 2007 and 2019, 21 feet had been discovered by people walking on the beach. While surely a horrific thing to find, these mysterious appendages had authorities baffled for years.

Fortunately, coroner Barb McLintock had the solution. ‘We pretty well think we know what happened in every case. There’s none that have any suggestion of homicide.. in every case there is an alternate, very reasonable explanation,’ he told the National Post.

Advert

In response to the mad tales people credit for the washed-up feet, like aliens and murderers, he said it’s ‘sad but true… a lot of this is simply the quelling of the public imagination, to say, no, this is unfortunate and they’re all very sad cases’.

Pexels Pexels

It’s all to do with the improvements in running shoe technology. ‘It really didn’t come up until we had running shoes that floated so well. Before, they just stayed down there at the bottom of the ocean,’ McLintock explained.

The feet themselves are often believed to have come from people who took their own lives or drowned as a result of an accident, with their bodies sinking to the bottom of the sea. As creatures feed on them, the feet then separate and float back to the surface, later washing ashore.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

‘I’m Going To Kill Her When She Gets Home’ Was Googled 178 Million Times Last Year
News

‘I’m Going To Kill Her When She Gets Home’ Was Googled 178 Million Times Last Year

Influencer In Bali Has Passport Seized After Painting Mask On Face Instead Of Wearing One
News

Influencer In Bali Has Passport Seized After Painting Mask On Face Instead Of Wearing One

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism
News

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space
Science

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Life, America, Canada, Feet, Now, US

Credits

CBC and 1 other

  1. CBC

    Discovery of unattached human feet baffles B.C. police

  2. National Post

    Running shoe technology behind B.C.'s disembodied foot problem, says coroner

 