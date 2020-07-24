Naked Man Chases Kidnappers Abducting His Niece, Only To Find Out It’s False Alarm

I’d been asleep and as I was waking up all I heard was screaming. I opened the window and thought someone had been run over or was getting stabbed or something. I jumped up out the bed, tried to find my clothes and I ended up just grabbing a t-shirt thinking it was my bottoms and I flew downstairs.

When I was on the front I heard ‘kidnap’ and thought ‘wow, this is serious’. I’m a big lad, I’m 18 stone, but I can move when I need to and because the adrenaline was rushing through me I went weak in the legs and I just fell over. As I got in the car I saw Lucy come round the corner, so I got out and that’s when the embarrassment kicked in.