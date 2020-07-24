Naked Man Chases Kidnappers Abducting His Niece, Only To Find Out It’s False Alarm
A Middlesbrough man thought his 11-year-old niece had been abducted. ‘B*llock-naked’, he ran out the house to chase a van down – only to realise it was a false alarm.
Nathan Murphy, 29, from Ormesby, faced embarrassment and the laughter of family and friends after chasing a van he believed to have snatched his niece.
Pumped full of adrenaline, he sprinted towards his dad Michael’s car. He was so panicked, his legs buckled under him as he tried to open the door. However, soon enough, Lucy strolled up the front door, unharmed.
You can watch the absolutely incredible CCTV footage of Nathan’s ‘pursuit’ below:
Michael, a 64-year-old retired bricklayer, shared the incredible CCTV footage of the chaos on Facebook, where it quickly racked up nearly 500,000 views and more than 14,000 likes, shares and comments.
The video shows Nathan’s sister Natalie, 40, a mum-of-four, wailing ‘that’s our Lucy’ and running into the road after believing she heard Lucy screaming out ‘mum’ when a van pulled up at around 5.45pm.
Nathan explained:
I’d been asleep and as I was waking up all I heard was screaming. I opened the window and thought someone had been run over or was getting stabbed or something. I jumped up out the bed, tried to find my clothes and I ended up just grabbing a t-shirt thinking it was my bottoms and I flew downstairs.
When I was on the front I heard ‘kidnap’ and thought ‘wow, this is serious’. I’m a big lad, I’m 18 stone, but I can move when I need to and because the adrenaline was rushing through me I went weak in the legs and I just fell over. As I got in the car I saw Lucy come round the corner, so I got out and that’s when the embarrassment kicked in.
Naturally, Nathan felt a bit silly, thinking: ‘I hope one of the mothers don’t report me because all their kids had seen my downstairs and I didn’t want to be put on some register.’
The video shows Michael letting Nathan into the car as Natalie Michael can be seen letting him into the car as Natalie, 40, shouts ‘she’s here’ while Lucy calmly walks over from the park asking what the hassle is all about.
Nathan then quickly shuffles back inside the house amid the peering eyes of neighbours and people on the street. Lucy can be heard cackling: ‘He had his f*cking willy out and everything’ while laughing with 26-year-old auntie Demi Murphy.
Natalie said:
There must have been someone going past, having an argument, booting the van, then I heard ‘mam’ and I thought someone grabbed her into the back of the van. My heart skipped a beat, it was so scary. I was screaming ‘Lucy’ and then she came round the corner and said ‘mam, I thought something was happening to you’.
Obviously that was a huge relief, then I was walking back to the house and the next thing I know Nathan’s outside b*llock naked. I couldn’t stop laughing, but at least I know he’s got my back and I know he’s going to be there for me.
Natalie later asked Nathan what he would have done if Lucy had actually been abducted, ‘because he’d have been bare-arse boxing with someone’. Fortunately, after watching the CCTV footage, Nathan finds it just as ‘hilarious’ as the rest of the family.
Nathan added:
When my dad told us he had the video, I said ‘no way’. I watched the video back and remember thinking ‘don’t put that on Facebook, everyone’s going to see it’. But then with everything that’s going on, I saw the bigger picture of it and thought it’d be a good laugh for people and a bit of banter.
One thing is certain: Lucy’s uncle clearly has her back, no matter what.
