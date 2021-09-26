Naked Nirvana Baby Recreated By Incredible Cyclist Using GPS
An avid cyclist – and evident Nirvana fan – recreated the band’s iconic Nevermind album cover using exercise tracker Strava to mark the album’s 30th anniversary.
Australian-based Pete Stokes used Strava to track his 150km cycling route around Adelaide, which ultimately ended up looking like the Nirvana baby from the front of the band’s Nevermind album.
The ride took him a whopping eight hours, in addition to pit stops – if that’s not dedication then I don’t know what is.
Speaking about the album and his cycling habits, Stokes told The Guardian:
It’s whatever takes my fancy at the time. Nirvana has its place in my record collection.
When this album came out I was in high school – I was about 14, and that’s when you’re forming your love of music.
The 45-year-old’s tribute to Nevermind comes after the Nirvana baby himself has recently sued the band for using the image.
Spencer Elden, now 30, filed the lawsuit last month where he claimed that neither he nor his guardians consented to his image being used for the album, and that the cover violates federal child pornography laws.
The suit names Nirvana’s surviving members, including Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain’s estate, photographer Kirk Weddle, and the label behind the album’s release.
Despite the lawsuit, the band still paid tribute to Nevermind, which features songs such as Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are, and Lithium, and shared a photo of it on its Facebook page on Friday, September 24 – the day of its anniversary.
The Nirvana baby isn’t the first biking artwork Stokes has done, having also sketched out Beethoven to mark the composer’s 250th birthday, as well as route drawings of dragons, foxes and a selfie, The Guardian reports.
