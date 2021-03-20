unilad
Advert

‘Nap Desk’ Lets You Sleep In The Office When Things Get Too Stressful

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Mar 2021 16:02
'Nap Desk' Lets You Sleep In The Office When Things Get Too StressfulStudio NL

Every now and again, things get so overwhelming that simply stopping and taking a nap seems like the only logical move. 

This feeling can often occur at work but, unfortunately, taking a quick snooze at your desk isn’t generally considered acceptable; at least, probably not from your boss’ point of view.

Advert

However, Greek design company Studio NL has set out to make the idea of napping at work one to be embraced rather than frowned upon, by introducing a nap desk named ‘Working Hard’.

Desk lets employees nap while at workStudio NL

The innovative design is made up of a regular work table combined with an underlying compartment that folds out to reveal a bed. The desk can be used by two people at once, saving office space as one person gets their work done while the other snoozes soundly underneath.

When it is not being used, the bed folds back to form one side of the desk.

Advert

Discussing the concept on Archilovers, the designers said:

The main concept was to comment on the fact that many times our lives are ‘shrinking’ in order to fit into the confined space of our office…

This desk could be used for a siesta or for a few hours of sleep at night on those days when someone struggles to meet deadlines.

Desk lets employees nap while at workStudio NL

Studio NL has not made any announcements about when the desk might be released to the public, so don’t start taking your favourite pillow to work just yet, but hopefully it won’t be long before napping at work becomes as natural as coffee runs and meetings.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower
Animals

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car
Viral

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore
Science

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore

73% Of Women Support Controversial Plans To Put Plain Clothes Police In Bars And Pubs
News

73% Of Women Support Controversial Plans To Put Plain Clothes Police In Bars And Pubs

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Sleep, Work

Credits

Studio NL and 1 other

  1. Studio NL

    Working Hard

  2. Archilovers

    Desk convertible to Bed

 