‘Nap Desk’ Lets You Sleep In The Office When Things Get Too Stressful
Every now and again, things get so overwhelming that simply stopping and taking a nap seems like the only logical move.
This feeling can often occur at work but, unfortunately, taking a quick snooze at your desk isn’t generally considered acceptable; at least, probably not from your boss’ point of view.
However, Greek design company Studio NL has set out to make the idea of napping at work one to be embraced rather than frowned upon, by introducing a nap desk named ‘Working Hard’.
The innovative design is made up of a regular work table combined with an underlying compartment that folds out to reveal a bed. The desk can be used by two people at once, saving office space as one person gets their work done while the other snoozes soundly underneath.
When it is not being used, the bed folds back to form one side of the desk.
Discussing the concept on Archilovers, the designers said:
The main concept was to comment on the fact that many times our lives are ‘shrinking’ in order to fit into the confined space of our office…
This desk could be used for a siesta or for a few hours of sleep at night on those days when someone struggles to meet deadlines.
Studio NL has not made any announcements about when the desk might be released to the public, so don’t start taking your favourite pillow to work just yet, but hopefully it won’t be long before napping at work becomes as natural as coffee runs and meetings.
