Napping In The Afternoon Could Improve Your Cognitive Abilities

Naps can sometimes be the perfect way to take some time to recharge before tackling the rest of the day. A study has now found that napping in the afternoon could improve your cognitive abilities.

If you’re over 60, taking an afternoon nap could improve your brain functions. A study by General Psychiatry found that those who took afternoon naps had better mental abilities than those who didn’t.

The study monitored the differences between 2,214 Chinese people over the age of 60, half of which took regular naps after lunch for between five minutes and two hours, with the other half not sleeping in the afternoon at all.



The study tested the participants’ memory, language and other cognitive abilities and those who napped faired better in Beijing’s version of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

As a result, the study concluded:

This study found that a proper nap is beneficial to the maintenance of cognitive function, so we encourage the elderly to take a proper nap.

Of course, this study doesn’t mean we should all be sleeping through the afternoon. The study noted that these findings did not necessarily mean naps are beneficial for younger people, and it also pointed out that naps that turn into deep sleep do not provide the same cognitive benefits. Also, those who fell asleep by accident performed the worst in the study.

Nonetheless, it’s good to know that the next time you fall asleep on the sofa that you can claim it’s to improve your brain functions.