Narcissists Don’t Think They Make Mistakes, So Don’t Learn From Them

A new study suggests that narcissists think that they don’t make mistakes, therefore they do not learn from them.

While a lot of people are overly critical of themselves and their actions, narcissists are quite the opposite.

A narcissist is a way of describing someone with excessive interest or admiration for themselves and, unlike most people, they do not engage in something known as ‘should counterfactual thinking’. This is where a person analyses their past actions to see what they should have done differently.

In the study by Orgeon State University, the author Satoris Howes explained how we tend to credit our successes off our own actions and blame our failures on someone or something else.

In a statement on the university’s website, Howes explained how normal people differ to narcissist despite everyone crediting themselves for their own success.

He said:

But narcissists do this way more because they think they’re better than others. They don’t take advice from other people; they don’t trust others’ opinions. […] You can flat-out ask, ‘What should you have done differently?’ And it might be, ‘Nothing, it turned out; it was good.’

The study involved four experiments that surveyed different groups of people with psychological tests.

In study one, researchers examined a moderated mediation model while looking at counterfactual thinking in relation to narcissism and hindsight bias. Hindsight bias, also known as the knew-it-all-along phenomenon, is where someone perceives events that have already occurred as having been more predictable than they actually were.

In study two they examined a moderated sequential mediation model where they examined a moderated sequential mediation model.

In the third study researchers ruled out counterfactual thinking as an alternative explanation for the relationship between narcissism and hindsight bias while in the last study they concluded that their findings suggested that this type of thinking has a causal effect on hindsight bias.

The study uses the current President of the United States Donald Trump as an example of a narcissist.

As per Newsweek, the study reads:

A good current example appears to be Donald Trump, who often claims that he ‘knew it all along,’ such as when he stated in 2016 that in 2004 he had ‘predicted the Iraq war better than anybody.

Trump has also sang his own praises about the way he’s dealt with the ongoing pandemic, despite the fact that America is one of the worst hit countries in the world.

In a recent interview with Fox News, interviewer Chris Wallace points out that the US has recently set a new record of 75,000 new cases of coronavirus in a 24 hour period and described the pandemic in the country as a ‘forest fire’.

Trump was quick to deny the facts and stated that he had it ‘under control’.