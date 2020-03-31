Nashville Man Dances With Granddaughter Every Day From Across Street To See Her During Isolation
If this heartwarming moment a where grandad dances with his granddaughter on opposite sides of the street while social distancing doesn’t make you smile, nothing will.
Six-year-old Kira and her 80-year-old grandad, Marvin Neely, from Nashville, Tennessee, star in the video and are seen dancing to popular The Jackson 5 song, ABC.
In the clip, you see Kira and Marvin take turns to bust a move, before pointing at the other one to tell them it’s their turn.
Kira’s mum, Sherrie Neely, captured the lovely moment on camera and shared it on Facebook for everyone to see.
Posting the clip on Saturday, March 28, Sherrie wrote:
I haven’t posted on fb in forever…but I love this video so much! This is the street that separates my house from my parent’s house, and is typically crossed multiple times throughout the day.
Kira loves her “Papa” so much and they’ve now started daily “dance offs” since the virus is keeping them separated. My Dad is turning 81 years old next month and I’ve never seen him dance, but he’s really putting forth great effort and has some special moves!!!! 😄 I’m sure the workers think we’re crazy!!!
Kira and Marvin’s dancing video has gone on to be liked 10,000 times and shared over 9,000 times as well with people dubbing their relationship as ‘pure love’.
Following the video going down a storm on social media, Sherrie said how she never expected it to be so popular.
Speaking to UNILAD, she said:
We never knew the video would get this response, and its made me even more thankful to have my parents so close to us and to be able to have these memories.
Sherrie isn’t the only one who’s thankful – lots of people have expressed their gratitude to Sherrie on social media for sharing the video because it cheered them up.
One person commented on the video saying:
‘Thank you for sharing. Perfect post to brighten our days during these crazy days and social distancing. I hope they get and give tons of HUGS soon.’
Someone else also commented thanking the dancing duo for making her smile.
We’re definitely thankful for the adorable video gracing our timelines and making us smile, too.
CreditsSherrie Neely/Facebook
Sherrie Neely/Facebook