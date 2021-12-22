Nationwide Crackdown On Grinches Ahead Of Christmas Day

Spotted Carlisle - New/Facebook/Police Scotland

Grinches everywhere are receiving flack amid a Christmas crackdown.

Yes, you read that right. Grinches across the country are coming under fire in an attempt to save Christmas.

The first incident occurred at a Larbert Village Primary School, Scotland, when officers were called after a fluffy green character was seen lurking outside.

We’ll give you three guesses who it was. Hint: he’s best friends with Cindy Lou.

Police apprehended the Grinch and detained him in a van, helping save Christmas for the school.

The primary school took to Twitter to comment on the close-call, saying, ‘thank goodness the Grinch has been apprehended!’

However, the Grinch’s dog Max is still thought to be on the run and was described as wearing one reindeer antler.

This wasn’t the only crackdown against the character who’s heart is two sizes too small.

In Carlisle, people swore at the Grinch as he tried to spread festive cheer through the town.

The incident occurred at a local shopping centre, which proves the character’s theory that Christmas definitely ‘doesn’t come from a store’.

In a post shared to Facebook, two teens put their middle fingers up to the green character, who was just trying to spread a little festive cheer… or fulfil his community service following the arrest at the primary school. Either way, he probably deserved it.

The post said:

Two people cheering up people’s day dresses as the Grinch and Cindy Lou and teenagers think it’s ok to do this when young kids are trying to get photos with them.

The Grinch just carried on walking keeping professional but really is their any need for this teenage to do this.

While some praised the teen’s efforts to discourage the Grinch, others came to his defence. One zealous fan said ‘bring back the death penalty’ against those who scorned the Grinch. Seems a bit extreme…