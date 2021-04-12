unilad
Advert

Nearly Half Of Women Find Baldness Sexy

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Apr 2021 16:11
Nearly Half Of Women Find Baldness Sexy, Survey ShowsPA Images

Bald men, put that toupée away, because a study has shown nearly half of women find baldness sexy.

Baldness is expected to affect two-thirds of all men, but this doesn’t mean your dating game has to suffer – I mean, have you seen Dwayne Johnson?

Advert

In a survey conducted by Superdrug Online Doctor, 42% of women who took part said baldness was ‘sexy’, while men closely agreed with their female counterparts, with 41% of them also finding baldness.

PAPA Images

The survey included both UK- and US-based respondents and found that our friends across the pond were much more accepting of hair loss, with 58% of respondents voting ‘Yes’ to baldness being sexy, while only 28% of Brits agreed. These people know Jason Statham is British and bald, right?

While 36% and 32% of British and US respondents respectively described looks as being ‘very’ important, people found other characteristics were much more important – those things being personality, sexual chemistry, health, and location.

Advert

In the top 10 list of important dating factors, looks came fifth followed by education, physical fitness, political views/affiliation, profession, and income.

Meanwhile, if you’re bald and with a dad bod, then you’re really in luck, as another recent survey found that a softer midriff was preferred by 75% of respondents – so fear not if you’re more Douglas Powers than Vin Diesel.

New Line Cinema New Line Cinema

Prince William was recently named as the World’s Sexiest Bald Man after research showed the 38-year-old royal had been described as ‘sexy’ 17.6 million times online in various blogs, reports and pages found in Google searches.

Advert

A lot of people had something to say on the matter, however, with Stanley Tucci, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson fans calling for justice. Johnson himself even weighed in on the matter writing, ‘How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!’

Time to embrace the bald, gentlemen.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting
News

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting

Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Officer At Traffic Stop Has Been Fired
News

Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Officer At Traffic Stop Has Been Fired

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise
Celebrity

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise

Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay Up To $1 Billion In Compensation
News

Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay Up To $1 Billion In Compensation

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Now, Study, survey

Credits

Superdrug Online Doctor

  1. Superdrug Online Doctor

    Bald? Be Bold!

 