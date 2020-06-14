Nearly One In Three Young American Men Say They Didn’t Have Sex For 12 Months, Study Finds

nearly third of young men not having sex 1 Pexels

Fewer young people, particularly men, are having sex in America – at least according to a new study looking at trends in sexual activity.

The study found nearly one in three (30.9%) American men between the ages of 18 and 24 didn’t have sex, or any sexual activity, in the year 2018.

That’s a 63% increase from the one in five men (18.9%) of the same age range who reported the same thing in 2002, suggesting a lack of sexual activity is on the rise.

The study, led by the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, also found sexual inactivity was on the rise among young women during the survey period; although it wasn’t as dramatic a rise, increasing from 15.1% in 2002 to 19.1% in 2018.

Published in the journal JAMA Network, the study surveyed US adults between the years 2000 and 2018. The team looked at survey data conducted every other year between this time period, including nearly 10,000 men and women between the ages of 18 and 44.

The questionnaire looked at sexual frequency in the past year and the number of sexual partners in the past year, with participants divided into the following age groups: 18–24; 25–34; and 35–44.

While smaller increases of sexual inactivity were also seen in the 25–34 age group, with nearly double as many men not having had sex in a year (from 7% to 14%) and 1.7 times the amount of women in 2018, no climbs were seen in either men or women between the ages of 35 and 44.

Interestingly, the group most likely to report less sexual activity in 2018 were unmarried, heterosexual men. Sexual activity was largely unchanged among unmarried women, and there was no notable decline among gay men.

Men who were unemployed or had lower income were more likely to be sexually inactive, as were men and women who were students, with study co-author Peter Ueda telling MailOnline: ‘Higher income could mean more resources to search for partners and could be considered as more desirable by such partners.’

Researchers said possible reasons for the decline in sexual frequency may include the stress of juggling work and intimate relationships, as well as the increase in popularity of online entertainment such as Netflix and video games.

In an editorial accompanying the report, Dr Jean Twenge, a professor in the department of psychology in San Diego State University, said:

There are now many more choices of things to do in the late evening than there once were and fewer opportunities to initiate sexual activity if both partners are engrossed in social media, electronic gaming, or binge watching. It seems clear that the trend toward less sexual activity has not occurred in isolation; it coincides with other substantial cultural shifts, such as the slowing of the developmental trajectory and the increase in time spent on electronic media.

It seems more people are Netflix and chilling rather than Netflix and chilling, if you catch my drift.