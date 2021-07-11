unilad
‘Neptune’ Appears In Waves During Storm In Incredible Photo

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Jul 2021 11:07
Neptune, the Roman god of fresh water and the sea, can be seen in the waves of an amazing photo.

Also known as Neptunus Equester, the mighty controller of winds and seas was also recognised as a god of horses and horsemanship, and a patron of horse-racing.

In a recent image captured by BBC photographer Jeff Overs, Neptune’s face appears to emerge from a crashing wave on an English harbourside.

‘Neptune seemed to make an appearance during this morning’s channel gales #poseidon,’ he wrote on Twitter, with the photograph amassing thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. You can see his face clearly, from his forehead right down to the chin.

‘It’s become a popular location for photographers because the sea ‘boils’ in high wind against the sea wall. The waves splash into the high wind and when blown back occasionally make patterns that look like ghoulish faces,’ he said, as per BBC News. ‘I was there for an hour and a half over high tide. I took many frames,’ he added.

There have been a few sceptics replying to the photo, with one writing, ‘Some of the feathering could do with a bit more work, Jeff, but it’d make a fun poster.’ Defending it, another user wrote, ‘That’s just rude… it’s a straight shot… amazing capture. Just be kind and congratulate a great photographer on a stunning image.’

Despite the arguments that it’s been conjured on Photoshop or other editing software, Overs firmly confirmed, ‘It’s a straight shot and I haven’t manipulated the image at all.’

