Neverspoons App Is Helping People Boycott Wetherspoons As Pubs Reopen

As pubs reopen across the country, thousands will be wondering which establishment to head to to enjoy that first, unforgettable sip of draught beer.

If you’re considering heading straight to Wetherspoons, however, one app is encouraging its users not to under any circumstances, and is instead directing people to independent pubs in the vicinity.

Neverspoons has already been downloaded tens of thousands of times since its launch last week, and helps punters boycott the chain and support local businesses instead.

The launch of the app comes a few months after the chairman of Wetherspoons, Tim Martin, faced intense public backlash after telling his employees they would not be paid until the government’s furlough scheme kicked in.

In fact, he actually told them to find work elsewhere, leaving many uncertain about their job stability and leading many pub-goers to vow they would never step foot in a Wetherspoons again because of its treatment of staff.

But the developers of Neverspoons say the app is less about that and more about supporting smaller, more locally-operated establishments in such uncertain times. ‘The whole premise is, Wetherspoons is a massive chain and they don’t need as much help,’ Shane Jones told the BBC.

Jones, who is now working on the app with his friend Ned Poulter, has been left shocked at the app’s success, especially in such a short space of time, with the Android Neverspoons app currently in the top three of the free app chart on Google Play.

Neverspoons works by showing users a live map that highlights independent pubs with green pins, while Wetherspoons venues are marked with red pins.

So far, Jones has uploaded details of approximately 2,500 pubs from around the UK, with a further 971 being submitted by drinkers and landlords.

Well, what are you waiting for? You can download the app here.