New Adults Only Hotel Opening In Las Vegas

A new hotel opening its doors later this year is making a brave marketing ploy by banning around 30% of the world’s population from entering.

Circa Resort & Casino, a brand-new integrated gaming resort in Downtown Las Vegas, will only welcome adults over the age of 21 when it opens in December. Sorry kids, but the message is clear: you’re just not wanted there.

The new-build, 44-story resort has 777 rooms and has been in the works for more than a year, but future guests have only been able to start making reservations this week.

The adults-only property will be the first of its kind in the city, as well as the first ground-up resort development downtown since 1980. It will also be the tallest tower in the skyline north of the Strip.

In a statement, a hotel spokesperson described the hotel as ‘combining the best of Las Vegas service in a modern, state-of-the-art setting’, adding: ‘Circa is designed for guests to live large in the now, make the most of life’s fleeting moments and create new memories through an exhilarating, multi-sensory experience.’

So what exactly makes the experience so special? Well, first of all, the hotel has a two-story casino that will boast more than 1,350 slot machines and 55 table games. It also has five (five!) dining experiences, including a steakhouse, sports bar and a barbecue food truck.

The perks don’t stop there though; guests will also be able to enjoy a pool amphitheatre, where they can relax in one of six pools on three different levels while gazing up at a 40-foot HD screen.

Guests can also check out the VIP showroom, just steps from the hotel’s sportsbook – where they can spend hours betting on their favourite games and events – with special access and a private bridge connection.

Basically, it sounds absolutely incredible.

Circa Resort & Casino is expected to open in December 2020. Well, what are you waiting for?! You can make a booking here.