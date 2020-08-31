New Bus Will Take You From Delhi To London In 70 Days

PA Images

Hate flying? This could be the perfect solution for you as there’s a new bus that will take you all the way from Delhi to London.

While it sounds like a travel sick-prone person’s hell, it’s a brilliant idea for those who aren’t keen on flying but still want to travel around the world.

Adding to the fun of it all, the trip run by Adventures Overland will stop off at a total of 18 countries making the 70 day journey much more interesting; almost like an on-land cruise.

Adventures Overland

The innovative idea is inspired by something known as the Hippie Trail where groups of young men and women in the 1950s and 60s would travel to Asia by bus from London to search for enlightenment.

The most popular and the first amongst them was a 1957 trip organised by Oswald-Joseph Garrow-Fisher in a bus named The Indiaman that had 20 passengers on board. This bus travelled through France, Italy, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan before finally reaching India – but this new trip tops that.

This trip will pass through countries such as Thailand, China, Russia, Lativia, Poland, Netherlands and France, to name a few.

Adventures Overland

The brains behind operation is Adventures Overland founders Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan. Agarwal said to CNN Travel that their idea to create the company came after he drove from London to Delhi himself back in 2010.

He said:

There are a lot of people, travellers, who want to experience these overland journeys, but they don’t want to drive so, we came up with the idea of putting together a bus in which people can sit comfortably and go on long distance journeys. And that’s how the idea of the Bus to London was born.

An exact date is yet to be given by the company as to when the bus will depart, but as per its website, it’s currently advertising for May 2021.

Adventures Overland

According to Agarwal, the best time to do the trip is between April and June. He explained, ‘That’s when the weather is favourable to start the journey from India through to Myanmar, and to cross the high mountains of China and Kyrgyzstan.’

You’ll want to get saving up now though because the full trip will set you back an eye-watering $20,000. There is an option to only do part of the journey though, which is broken into four legs.

Priority will be given to those signing up for the full journey, but either way, travellers should prepare themselves for a numb bum.