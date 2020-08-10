New Cabin Design Shows What Future Of Flights Could Look Like Post-Pandemic PriestmanGoode

A new design for a plane’s economy cabin could give us a glimpse into the future of air-travel in a post-coronavirus world.

The outbreak of coronavirus has prompted a whole host of new practices which help to keep us safe, including the use of face masks, increased hand washing and keeping our distance from others.

While these measures are easy enough to follow in our daily lives, they can be more difficult on planes, where passengers have to eat and drink, sit near strangers and limit their hand washing to when the seatbelt signs are off.

Plane Pixabay

Many airlines have adapted their rules to help keep people safe following the outbreak, but more permanent changes will likely be needed to ensure air travel is as safe as possible in the future.

Enter: Pure Skies.

Pure Skies is a concept designed by London-based design firm PriestmanGoode, which wanted to find a solution to safe air travel by taking into account key factors such as personal space, hygiene and touch-free journeys.

The concept includes a lot of changes from what we’re used to seeing in economy cabins, but would result in passengers having more personal space and reducing areas which could gather dirt.

For a start, Pure Skies abolishes touch-screens in the back of seats, instead offering screens which can be controlled by plugging in your own phone.

Seat pockets have also been removed to prevent anyone sticking snotty tissues or other potentially contaminated items into them, though there will be an optional removable bag if passengers want to make use of some storage space.

The design features seats with dividing screens between rows to help split passengers, and the rows themselves could be staggered to increase personal space.

Seats are created to minimise gaps, even when reclined, to reduce the amount of dirt that can fall into the hard-to-reach areas.

Tray tables will still be available, but travellers will have to request them from attendants before settling down for their dinner.

Tables would also feature ‘integrated UVC cleaning’, as well as a backlit safety card to allow those onboard to read the instructions without having to touch the leaflet.

In a press release about the new design, Nigel Goode, Co-founding Director at PriestmanGoode, said:

This latest work from the studio represents pragmatic innovation. With the benefit of over 30 years’ experience, we know how to harness design to achieve long-term positive change. We’ve looked ahead to imagine future scenarios and taken into account new passenger behaviours driven by the global pandemic to ensure our designs can be implemented within a few years and will meet user and airline requirements for many years ahead.

Though new cabin designs may take a while to develop and certify, PriestmanGoode said the Pure Skies design is part of its long-held mission to improve the everyday lives of people around the world.