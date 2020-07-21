New Dating App Connects Fellow Cat Lovers

People without cats think that cat ladies and cat dudes are loners wrapped up in their bathrobes playing with balls of yarn all day. Really, cat people are the most suitable for real relationships.

We understand what it means to earn trust and how to relish affection. Cat is a lifestyle. They’re an important, uncompromising part of our lives.

Cat people are just as unique as the cats they love, but we understand each other. Finding someone who loves cats the way that you do is vital.