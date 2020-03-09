New Mega Bookstore In Malaysia Is Filled With A Million Books
As a former literature student, I honestly can’t think of a better way to spend a rainy afternoon than wandering around a bookshop, sifting through the shelves in pursuit of my next all-consuming read.
Living in Manchester, I’m blessed with being within walking distance of various wonderful and well-stocked bookshops. However, it looks as if I now have no choice to pack my bags and move to Malaysia, where a true haven for bookworms awaits.
Malaysian bookstore chain BookXcess has just opened the doors of its palatial new bookstore, and it’s admittedly almost reduced me to happy tears.
Located in Sunway Iskandar, Johor, this 32,000ft² concept bookstore has been named ‘The Box of Knowledge’, a title it wholeheartedly lives up to.
Described as its ‘best one yet’, The Box of Knowledge is home to more than one million books, and is said to be the largest bookstore in Malaysia’s Southern Region. At the heart of the store is a colossal bookcase, which is all at once imposing and comforting.
The store includes a truly lovely-looking Children’s Cave, complete with ‘Magical Books’ that incorporate AR technology into the traditional reading experience.
Co-founder Andrew Yap has said the company wants to encourage a love of reading, telling Mashable SE Asia:
We are calling all parents to instil the reading habit and increase the number of books exposed to their children in terms of variety.
Reading increases knowledge, builds character, improves one’s thinking process and widens your awareness of social, economic and environmental issues.
In an age where social media claws continuously at your precious reserves of brain space, I find there’s nothing quite as peaceful or life-affirming as settling down with a book.
And this looks like a great place to do so.
