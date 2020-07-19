unilad
New Orleans Man Finds ‘Witch Bottle’ With Teeth Inside Buried In Ground By Mississippi River

by : Cameron Frew on : 19 Jul 2020 14:46
New Orlean Man Finds 'Witch Bottle' With Teeth Inside Buried In Ground By Mississippi River

A New Orleans man discovered something icky along the Mississippi River: a ‘witch bottle’ with hair and teeth inside. 

Shane Mears may work as a bartender, but his passion in life lies in the ground. The 52-year-old spends his free time digging for historical relics and interesting knick-knacks in areas homes once stood or where bulldozers have tossed the land.

Whether it be Civil War bullets or old belt buckles, his treasures have been varied. However, earlier this month while looking in the mud at Algiers Point, on the river’s West Bank, he found a strange glass bottle filled with hair, an adult tooth, a ‘pincher beetle’ and possibly urine.

In a Facebook post, he explained: ‘Located in an area where a home existed in the mid-1800’s (and the bottle dating from that time period, as well), such an object may have been used as a protection spell for the property.’

However, he added: ‘It also may have been used in voodoo to cast a different spell. Anyway, it is a rare, creepy-cool find!’

It’s safe to say, people in the comments were far more alarmed than Shane. ‘Dude put it back. I cannot stress to you enough to put it the f*ck back,’ one user wrote, while another commented: ‘This year has been bad enough – put it back dude! Put it back!!’

Shane Mears Witch BottleShane Mears Witch BottleShane Mears/Facebook

As for what he’ll do with it, Shane told Nola: ‘I was thinking of donating it to one of the museums. That would kind of be the best home for it. It would be neat if my grandson and granddaughter could go in and see what I did.’

Of course, it’s highly unlikely that the ‘witch bottle’ is in anyway cursed. However… would you open it?

Cameron Frew

