New ‘Superpoll’ Reveals Who Britain Wants To Be Next King

A ‘superpoll’ interviewing more than 3,000 British adults has revealed which member of the royal family people want to be the next king.

The Queen’s 72-year-old son, Prince Charles, is currently next in line to the throne and is set to become king when Queen Elizabeth II passes on the title, though over the years many have speculated about whether he may abdicate the throne.

In the event Charles were to abdicate, the title would go to his eldest son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

Between October 13 and 15, Deltapoll interviewed 3,043 British adults online for the Mail on Sunday’s ‘superpoll’, which used a sample more than twice the normal size to act as the barometer for the state of the nation.

The data was weighted to be representative of the adult population as a whole, with interviewees asked questions such as whether they would rather have a drink or go on holiday with Boris Johnson or Keir Starmer, whether GPs are paid too much and who should succeed the Queen.

The results revealed 30% of people would like to see Charles take the throne when the time comes for a king to take over, though the most popular vote went to William, with 41%.

Those who voted for William may actually see their preferences come true, according to royal author Anna Pasternak, who wrote The Real Wallis Simpson: A New History of the American Divorcee Who Became the Duchess of Windsor.

Earlier this year, Pasternak told Vanity Fair she believes the trajectory of the British monarchy might be more uncertain in light of recent events, and admitted she is ‘not 100% sure that we will see Charles ascend to the throne’.

Referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she commented: ‘The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple.’

‘It may be that there is such a groundswell of public opinion against [Charles] that it’s deemed by the firm preferable for William to ascend then because he’s younger, more relatable,’ she continued.

William proved to be among the favourite royals in more ways than one, as the superpoll also revealed that he was chosen second to Harry as the person people would most like to go for a drink with. The brothers were followed in the poll by Kate Middleton, the Queen and Meghan, respectively.

Though 41% of people may see their wishes come true when it comes to the next king, unfortunately the same probably can’t be said for those hoping to go for a drink with the royals.