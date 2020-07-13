New York Mum-Of-Two Shocks TikTok Viewers With Video Revealing Her Age

I think that it’s become more apparent once I turned 40 because many 40-year-olds begin to wrinkle and they start showing signs of age.

I haven’t developed wrinkles and my face still has a youthful appearance so it’s difficult to guess my age. Many people think I’m 25 actually, 30 at the most. Today when I went to the store to pick up wine, the owner looked at my driver’s license and told me that he thought that I was 25.