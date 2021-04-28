New York Tattoo Studio Offering Real Tattoos That Fade In A Year So You Have No Regrets

Ephemeral/Instagram

If you’re the type of person who doesn’t want a tattoo because of doubts you’ll still like it in a few years, this New York tattoo studio’s innovative idea may be just for you.

New York-based studio Ephemeral Tattoo has designed a special type of tattoo ink that eventually fades within a year, therefore preventing many mothers from having a heart attack when their kids return home next Christmas an unexpected tattoo full of spelling mistakes.

The innovative idea was created by PhD Chemical Engineering graduates Brennal Pierre and Vandan Shah.

The pair first got their thinking caps on in 2014, and over the years have tested more than 50 formulations. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the two main components are the ink polymers and the dyes.

Pierre said:

With our background in biomolecular engineering, we’ve worked with protein stability and protein development. Tattoos are just interactions between the skin (the protein in this case) and the ink, so that’s why this problem was of interest to us.

Shah added, ‘They are medical-grade biocompatible and biodegradable, so they are meant to be broken down over time.’

The duo further detailed that it wasn’t their sole intent to create an ink that would fade quickly, but one that looked good and would remain for a decent amount of time.

Some of their first trials found the ink disappeared within a week, but through surveys they conducted, it was found that 9-15 months was the ideal time bracket for the tattoo to last.

Both Shah and Pierre have reportedly had more than 100 tattoos done between them using their special ink, the majority of which have now faded.

Shah said, ‘I have tried more than 60 tattoos during the development time. I think I have five or six on my body currently.’

However, while the ink is different, the experience is still the same – meaning you’ll still have to go through the pain of having it done, just like a regular tattoo, before it eventually disappears.

While this may be some people’s dream as it’ll open doors for design opportunities, others may be less keen to have to go through the whole process only for the end product not to last.

Either way, you can’t deny that it’s a brilliant idea. If only it had been created in time for your 2007 girl’s trip to Magaluf…