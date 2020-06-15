New Zealand Brings Nude ‘Porn Actors’ Face-To-Face With Teenage Boy In Web Safety Ad

A brilliant advert released in New Zealand sees a teenage boy and his shocked mum come face-to-face with a couple of naked porn stars in a bid to raise awareness for online safety.

Whether it’s accidental or intentional, out of curiosity or enjoyment, I think it’s safe to say the majority of teenagers with access to the internet have witnessed some sort of porn online.

An ever-increasing number of people are given smartphones at a young age, and as their lives become ever more intertwined with the online world, it can be difficult to establish a distinction between what’s real and what’s fabricated for the screen.

Teen boy comes face-to-face with porn actors for New Zealand safety ad Keep It Real Online

In an effort to help both parents and children understand the dangers of taking the internet too seriously, the New Zealand government released this incredible advert as part of its ‘keep it real online’ campaign.

The ad sees a naked man and woman, named Derek and Sue, approach a house and ring the doorbell before being greeted by an unsuspecting mum, wrapped up in a dressing gown with a towel around her head.

The naked couple are artfully obscured by various objects, such as the garden gate and the mum’s cup of coffee, but the mum’s telling glances down their bodies indicate the pair have nothing to hide.

'porn actors' on doorstep for New Zealand safety ad Keep It Real Online

Derek and Sue inform the poor mum that they’ve arrived because her son, Matt, just looked them up online, ‘you know, to watch [them]’.

They go on to reveal Matt has been accessing the explicit content on ‘his laptop, iPad, PlayStation, his phone, your phone, smart TV, projector’ – highlighting the range of ways young people are able to watch porn without their parents catching on.

Sue continues:

We usually perform for adults but your son’s just a kid, he might not know how relationships actually work. We don’t even talk about consent, do we? We just get straight to it.

Shocked mum in New Zealand safety ad Keep It Real Online

Derek stresses he’d ‘never act like that in real life’, before poor Matt arrives and drops his bowl of cereal with the shock of seeing the ‘porn stars’ on his doorstep.

Thankfully Matt’s mum knows how to handle the situation, bizarre though it is, and tells Matt they need to ‘have a talk about the difference between what you see online and real-life relationships’, kindly adding: ‘No judgement’.

While it’s unlikely that porn actors would ever really take the time to go door-to-door informing parents of their children’s online activities, the ad does a great job in raising awareness of the fact that young people do watch porn, and that they may be getting an unrealistic view of the real world as a result.

'Porn stars' give teenager thumbs up in New Zealand porn ad Keep It Real Online

The release of the ad comes after a December 2019 report that revealed young New Zealanders use the internet as their first and primary tool to learn about sex, and that a third of the most popular pornography clips viewed depicted non-consensual activities, The Guardian reports.

The Keep It Real Online campaign, which also addresses cyberbullying and grooming, urges parents to stay ‘cool, calm and collected’ when starting conversations about online issues.

Hilary Ngan Kee, a spokesperson for Motion Sickness, the advertising agency behind the ad, commented:

Parents should feel confident when dealing with these issues… at the end of the day, they’re the best person to keep their child safe. You don’t need to have all the answers, but supporting your child and giving that ‘adult’ guidance as they navigate the choppy waters of the online world will really make a difference.

Mum in New Zealand safety ad Keep It Real Online

Addressing these kinds of topics needn’t be uncomfortable; like the mum in the advert, parents can just do their best to make sure kids know the difference between what’s real and what’s not online, as not doing so could have an impact on their safety, as well as their decisions and actions in the future.