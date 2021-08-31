New Zealand Minister’s Zoom Interrupted By Son Waving Around Weirdly Shaped Carrot On Live TV

Radio Samoa

A New Zealand minister was forced to stop her Zoom interview after her son came in waving a strange carrot.

Carmel Sepuloni, minister for social development and employment, spoke to Radio Samoa over a video call yesterday, August 30.

Advert 10

However, their chat was interrupted when her son entered the room waving a rather phallic-looking carrot. This wasn’t some innocent mistake; the young boy knew exactly what he was doing, as shown by the cheeky smile on his face, and it’s hilarious.

Loading…

The clip has been viewed more than 56,000 times, making for another fine addition to the many at-home interview gaffes involving children.

‘That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!’ Sepuloni tweeted.

Advert 10

‘A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! *Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again,’ she added.

She’s been praised by her followers, the vast majority of whom are amused by the clip and find it relatable. ‘I love that family life was right there Carmel in that moment and your beautiful son’s playfulness brought a bright light of laughter in COVID lockdown. Children are awesome,’ one user wrote.

‘That was funny but also showed you are a great mother. Remember to tell this at his 21st and wedding,’ another commented.

Advert 10