unilad
Advert

New Zealand Wants People To Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Trees

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Dec 2020 13:47
New Zealand Wants People To Turn 2020 Disappointments Into TreesNew Zealand Wants People To Turn 2020 Disappointments Into TreesPA Images

New Zealand wants people to turn their 2020 disappointments into trees in the ‘Forest of Hope’. 

Thanks to the stringent efforts of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s administration and compliance from the country’s citizens, New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has been one of the rare success stories of the current pandemic.

Advert

Across the entirety of this year, the country has seen 2,069 confirmed cases of the virus and 25 deaths, standing in stark comparison to the likes of the US and UK. However, even with lower statistics, there’s a new campaign to begin 2021 with a ‘dose of positivity’.

Tourism New Zealand and nonprofit organisation Trees That Count have collaborated on promoting the Forest of Hope, looking to plant seedlings on both of the country’s islands, in parts of Northland and Queenstown.

Sarah Handley, general manager for Americas and Europe on the tourism board, said the forest reflects the Te Reo Māori values of manaaki and tiaki, Forbes reports. In a statement, she explained, ‘Manaaki speaks to the importance of having empathy and tiaki inspires us to care for people and place’.

Advert
Trees That CountTrees That CountTrees That Count

Handley continued: 

While our borders remain closed to international visitors, we wanted to extend a little manaaki and encourage a sense of tiaki to those who are in need of some optimism for the new year. With trees as a natural symbol of life and growth, the Forest of Hope is a way for people to say goodbye to this year’s disappointments and plant a seed of hope to look forward to better times ahead in 2021.

If you’re interested, you can share your disappointment from this year online via the New Zealand website. From there, you can visit the Trees That Count website, where you’re able to pay for a native tree (considered to be a major tool in fighting climate change) to be planted in the new forest, alongside a personal message.

Advert
Trees That Count 2Trees That Count 2Trees That Count

Handley added: ‘This initiative is really about turning this year’s disappointments into hope, and we all know there have been countless disappointments. It’s going to be amazing to see just how large of a forest we can create together.’

The charity writes: ‘It’s been a year. A tough year. 2020 has seen cancelled vacations, postponed weddings, and missed celebrations… right now, we can’t share our beautiful country as we normally would, but we can still add to its beauty, and the health of the environment. Once we’re able to welcome visitors again you can visit your tree, that you helped grow.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California
News

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier
Gaming

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier

The IT Crowd Is Officially The Funniest British Sitcom Ever, Study Finds
Film and TV

The IT Crowd Is Officially The Funniest British Sitcom Ever, Study Finds

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Life, Environment, Nature, New Zealand

Credits

Forbes and 2 others

  1. Forbes

    Tourism New Zealand Encourages People To Put 2020 Disappointments Toward Tree Planting Program

  2. New Zealand

    Let's build a Forest of Hope.

  3. Trees That Count

    Forest of Hope

 