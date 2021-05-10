Newly Discovered Giant Saber-Toothed Cat Was So Big It Hunted Rhinos
Researchers have found evidence of a giant saber-toothed cat in the US that would hunt rhinos.
Big cats are majestic beasts but there used to be even bigger variations of the animals. Researchers found that a saber-toothed cat weighing up to 900 pounds, between 5–9 million years ago, roamed the United States.
The research published in the Journal of Mammalian Evolution suggests that the saber-toothed cat would have hunted other large animals that weighed 1,000–2,000lbs. It is believed the cat was one of the largest in the world’s history and has also led to further questions about the spread of the species across the world.
Co-author of the study, Jonathan Calede, an assistant professor of evolution, ecology and organismal biology at the Ohio State University’s Marion campus noted that:
We believe these were animals that were routinely taking down bison-sized animals. This was by far the largest cat alive at that time.
The authors of the study concluded that the species was an ancient relative of the best-known saber-toothed cat known as the Smilodon. The specimen that began the study was found in Oregon and there have been similar fossilised findings since. The authors found matching upper arm fossil specimens at the Idaho Museum of Natural History which had the teeth associated with a saber-toothed cat.
To get an idea of the size of the ancient cat, the researchers compared humerus size and body mass in modern big cats to their fossil. It turned out the humerus of contemporary cats were much smaller than the fossil. As a result, the fossilised saber-toothed cat is believed to have been very large. The size of this extinct animal would allow it to hunt rhinos which were densely populated in the US between 5–9 million years ago.
Interestingly, this isn’t the only find of fossilised giant cats. Author Jonathan Calede said:
It’s been known that there were giant cats in Europe, Asia, and Africa, and now we have our own giant saber-toothed cat in North America during this period as well.
There’s a very interesting pattern of either repeated independent evolution on every continent of this giant body size in what remains a pretty hyper-specialized way of hunting, or we have this ancestral giant saber-toothed cat that dispersed to all of those continents. It’s an interesting paleontological question.
It seems that different kinds of giant cats could have been hunting across the world. However, at the moment more fossils will need to be found to pinpoint how the species changed and spread across the world.
